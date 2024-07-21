Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 28,767 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

