Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 28,767 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.40.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.42.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
