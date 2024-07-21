Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Gap Down to $34.75

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $33.67. Global X Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 56,399 shares changing hands.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,349,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 148,242 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

