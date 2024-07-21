GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $223.31

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.31 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 215.12 ($2.79). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 225,778 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

