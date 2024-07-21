Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $16.62

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $16.08. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 344,344 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GFI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 572.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

