Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.35

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as low as C$13.76. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 2,215 shares changing hands.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.50. The firm has a market cap of C$117.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.33 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

