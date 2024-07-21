Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 0.9 %

GRC opened at $39.58 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.