Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 0.9 %
GRC opened at $39.58 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
