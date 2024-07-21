Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.