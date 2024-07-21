Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after buying an additional 2,064,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $193,050,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $193,996,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

