Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $453.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

