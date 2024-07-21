Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $10.13

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.60. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 189,657 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 7.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

