Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

