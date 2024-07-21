Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $422.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.