Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $16.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Hayward has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $598,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,902,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hayward by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after purchasing an additional 546,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hayward by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hayward by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,082,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after buying an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after buying an additional 491,971 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

