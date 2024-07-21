Head-To-Head Contrast: China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $2.94 million 2.59 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$18.77 million ($0.27) -23.74

China Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Natural Resources and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 81.36%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -23.51% -20.00%

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.