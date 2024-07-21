Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.75. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 285,878 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 107,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

