Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 97,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,224,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

