Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $234.18

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.18 and traded as low as $222.87. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $224.38, with a volume of 28,878 shares traded.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.92.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.
