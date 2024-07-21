Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -25.68% -9.83% -7.10% Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $264.37 million 2.19 -$67.04 million ($0.51) -8.94 Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.58 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -309.06

This table compares Hesai Group and Regal Rexnord’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regal Rexnord 0 1 5 0 2.83

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $188.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Risk & Volatility

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Hesai Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

