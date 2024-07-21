HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 12.8%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.64. Approximately 194,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 635,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$528.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

