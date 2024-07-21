Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after buying an additional 80,475 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

