H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $388.26

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.26 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 410.30 ($5.32). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 406 ($5.27), with a volume of 72,234 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market cap of £176.08 million, a P/E ratio of 845.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 387.90.

In related news, insider Simon Walker acquired 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £38,564.55 ($50,012.38). 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

