Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.