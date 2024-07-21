Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Up 4%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 2,417,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,099,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hut 8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 477,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at $18,191,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Hut 8 by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

