Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

