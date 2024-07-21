IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $10.71

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.40. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 5,822 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $633.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $47,216 over the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

