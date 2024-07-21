IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,805 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of IMAX worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

