Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down to $22.25

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $21.31. Infosys shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 1,912,351 shares trading hands.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 69,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

