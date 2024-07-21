Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

