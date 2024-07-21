InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,991,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,041,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 63,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.18. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.