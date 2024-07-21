Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Chairman Sells 282,845 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $172.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.02. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,955,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after buying an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

