Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $223.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.34.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

