Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Insmed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

