Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

