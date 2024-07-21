International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $183.54 and last traded at $183.99. Approximately 673,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,398,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.22.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 654,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

