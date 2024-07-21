Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $410.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.74.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $455.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $456.81. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

