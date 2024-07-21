Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $495.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $495.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.21. The company has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $456.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $374,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after acquiring an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

