Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.58

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 24348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% in the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after buying an additional 2,542,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after buying an additional 1,581,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after buying an additional 784,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after buying an additional 748,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,492,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.