Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.58

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 24348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.