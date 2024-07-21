Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 771,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 636,531 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 681,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,156,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

