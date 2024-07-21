Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.