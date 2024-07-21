Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $9,259,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

