Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $476.92 and last traded at $476.93. 11,077,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 40,051,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.66 and its 200 day moving average is $445.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

