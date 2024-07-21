Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $476.92 and last traded at $476.93. 11,077,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 40,051,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.49.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.66 and its 200 day moving average is $445.27.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.