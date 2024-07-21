Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

