IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 184,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 133,639 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $27.12.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $593.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

