Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.78. 5,318,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 12,044,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IREN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $893,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

