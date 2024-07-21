iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 282,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 897,570 shares.The stock last traded at $121.29 and had previously closed at $121.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.