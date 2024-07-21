iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 282,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 897,570 shares.The stock last traded at $121.29 and had previously closed at $121.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
