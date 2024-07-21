iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

