iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

