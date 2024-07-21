iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 469,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $124.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

