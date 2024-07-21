iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

IWY opened at $212.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

