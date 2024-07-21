James G. Reinhart Sells 10,600 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $21,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ThredUp Stock Down 5.4 %

ThredUp stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ThredUp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ThredUp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.